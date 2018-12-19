N4 Pharma (N4P) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.96 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13). Approximately 651,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.95 ($0.12).

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

