Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 2,128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 272,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 33,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,421. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 1,064.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.