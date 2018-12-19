NANJCOIN Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $6,804.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.02241144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00145522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00186244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026209 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026201 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

