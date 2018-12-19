NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $473,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,234,000 after buying an additional 808,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 358,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,232,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 229,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 122,908 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSTG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 4,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.22. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $469.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.69.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

