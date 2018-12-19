NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.69. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $473,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

