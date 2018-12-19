National Pension Service Has $130,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 482,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

