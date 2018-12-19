Navistar International (NAV) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NAV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 286,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,574. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.21. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Navistar International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 95,482 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 5.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

