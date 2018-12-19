NCI Building Systems (NCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NCS stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

