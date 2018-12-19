NCR (NCR) Trading Up 5.3%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 1,169,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,137,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,903,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

