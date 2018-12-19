Neogen (NEOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neogen stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Neogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,734,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,356,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.37 per share, with a total value of $36,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at $349,681.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

