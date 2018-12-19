Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $631,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2,021.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 225.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 216.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $410.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.78.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $376,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $20,840,412.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,840,412.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,534,375 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

