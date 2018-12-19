Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Lessened by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,337,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 1,063,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after buying an additional 619,795 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Netflix by 1,249.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.78.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.00, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,534,375. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

