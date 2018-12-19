Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $254.19 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,476 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $254,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $738,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

