Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 23,717 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $267,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $105,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

TXT stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

