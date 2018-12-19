Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

NBO remained flat at $$11.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Blake Miller sold 2,250 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

