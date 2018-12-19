NEVERDIE (NDC) Price Up 150.8% This Week

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $426,301.00 and $1,213.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEVERDIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded up 150.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEVERDIE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.02407030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00145345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00179906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026732 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026750 BTC.

NEVERDIE Profile

NEVERDIE’s launch date was June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com.

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEVERDIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEVERDIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.