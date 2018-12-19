New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $14.50 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $340,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,391,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $828,281,000 after buying an additional 2,323,325 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,457,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,902,000 after buying an additional 557,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,591,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $445,818,000 after buying an additional 2,066,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $282,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $550,500. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

