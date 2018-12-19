New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,725,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.27.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,615. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $166.53 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

