New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,758,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,337,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,942,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,013,000 after buying an additional 188,476 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,499,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,999,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,387,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,277,000 after buying an additional 1,228,418 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total value of $16,277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,142,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total transaction of $15,243,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,125,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $483.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,238. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.78 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $564.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

