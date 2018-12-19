New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Director Acquires $2,276,198.60 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 181,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $2,276,198.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,232.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NMFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 587,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

