New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Position Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 151.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,289 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for about 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

