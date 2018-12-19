Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Reduced by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,485,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,890 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 32.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 13,529,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,775 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,705,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 31.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,763,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Newmont Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,472,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $969,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont Mining from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

