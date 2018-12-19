Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Up 76.5% This Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $228,043.00 and approximately $3,445.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and cfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 101,600,641,424 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

