Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $237,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,230.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $598,899.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,082. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

