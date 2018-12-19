Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “NextGen outperformed its industry in a year's time. It currently rides on Software, hardware and other non-recurring segment. Management presently foresees solid growth prospects in the RCM pipeline as well. The NextGen population health analytics suite and NextGen mobile platform registered significant growth. Solid bookings growth deserves mention. For investors’ notice, the company expects high-single digit revenue growth by fiscal 2020. NextGen announced the availability of Quality/Cost Fusion – a new Population Health analytics capability. Quality/Cost Fusion is a part of NextGen Population Health platform – a modular, cloud-based solution. NextGen's lowered guidance for fiscal 2019 indicates looming concerns ahead. The company’s plummeting gross profit is a negative. Sluggishness in the recurring revenue segment in recent times adds to the woes. The company faces stiff rivalry in MedTech space.”

NXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

