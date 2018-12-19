NIC Inc. (EGOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. NIC reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on NIC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. NIC has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIC by 156.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.