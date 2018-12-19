NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,248.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

