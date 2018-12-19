Noble (NE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noble Corp. is a leading offshore drilling firm with a robust portfolio of assets. Though the industry had witnessed a setback in the past, the company was less impacted by it than its peers. The company enjoys a strong backlog position ($3 billion). As of Sep 30, 2018, 93% of jackup’s available operating days were committed for 2018. For floater’s 55% of available rig operating days are committed. For 2019, about 45% of the available rig days were committed, including 37% of the floating rig days and 53% of the jackup rig days. Noble has made continuous endeavours to upgrade its fleet through acquisitions and newbuild projects. Moreover, it continues to benefit from its robust position in the ultra-deepwater market.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Noble in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of NE opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Noble will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Noble by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Noble by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

