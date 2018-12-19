Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,765 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 2,236,721 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NMR opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nomura by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Nomura by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 52,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nomura by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

