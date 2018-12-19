Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 2,975,257 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,975,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,205,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $368.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/nordea-investment-management-ab-buys-shares-of-2975257-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.