Nordea Investment Management AB Has $104.60 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,481 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $104,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $101,377,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $466,829.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock worth $249,273,639. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

