Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $128,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 23.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Shares of BAP opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.91 and a twelve month high of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/nordea-investment-management-ab-increases-position-in-credicorp-ltd-bap.html.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.