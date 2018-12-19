Nordson (NDSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Gabelli

Gabelli restated their hold rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Gabelli also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.33.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.04%.

Nordson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

