Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Position Trimmed by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $79,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nordstrom by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nomura cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

JWN stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

