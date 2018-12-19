NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 52,584 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 229.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,123 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

