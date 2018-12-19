NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,861,000 after buying an additional 825,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,207,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after buying an additional 382,319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 227.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 445,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 309,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.61 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

