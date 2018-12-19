NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Cott Corp (COT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 280,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cott by 206.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 67.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter valued at about $473,000.

COT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.

In related news, Director Graham W. Savage sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $118,027.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,935.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $187,157.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COT opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

