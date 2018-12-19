NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $270,729.00 and $51.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00061410 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

