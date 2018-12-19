Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Acquires $657,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $657,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 19th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 100,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $449,000.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 163,210 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $745,869.70.

On Monday, December 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 18,400 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $85,376.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 50,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 75,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 408,521 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $1,801,577.61.

On Thursday, November 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 186,418 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $883,621.32.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 82,639 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $383,444.96.

Shares of OAK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 562,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,100. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,193,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,002,000 after purchasing an additional 621,764 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,696,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,383 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,019,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Acquires $657,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak-major-shareholder-acquires-657000-00-in-stock.html.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.