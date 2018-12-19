Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Purchases 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $449,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 150,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 163,210 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $745,869.70.

On Monday, December 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 18,400 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $85,376.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 50,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 75,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 408,521 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $1,801,577.61.

On Thursday, November 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 186,418 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $883,621.32.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 82,639 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $383,444.96.

Shares of NYSE:OAK traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. 562,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,100. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,193,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,002,000 after acquiring an additional 621,764 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,696,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,383 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,019,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OAK. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

