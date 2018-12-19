Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,574,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,320,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,990,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-shares-sold-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.