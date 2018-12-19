Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 4th (OZM)

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, January 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 780.34%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZM. ValuEngine raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 245,414 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,617,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,707 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 4th (OZM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/och-ziff-capital-management-group-stock-scheduled-to-reverse-split-on-friday-january-4th-ozm.html.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.