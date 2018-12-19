Okta (OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Okta to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Okta to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Okta from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.44.

OKTA opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,030,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,055,195 shares of company stock worth $68,385,164. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,269,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 66.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,145,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,439,000 after buying an additional 599,141 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

