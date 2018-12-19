Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Receives Buy Rating from Stephens

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The firm has a market cap of $456.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Semanie acquired 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,688 shares in the company, valued at $435,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $28,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $51,270 and have sold 16,966 shares valued at $511,691. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

