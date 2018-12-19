Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Position Cut by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 1.0% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $155,893.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,702.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

OMCL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 351.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $79.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

