OMV AG to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMV in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get OMV alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. OMV has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.