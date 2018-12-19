Op Bancorp (OPBK) Stake Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Op Bancorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 744,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 186,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,146,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Op Bancorp (OPBK) Stake Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/op-bancorp-opbk-stake-decreased-by-maltese-capital-management-llc.html.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.