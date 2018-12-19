Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $541,093.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Opus has a market capitalization of $541,093.00 and $3,182.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Opus has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.02379855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00148733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00186257 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026260 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

