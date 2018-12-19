Orange (ORA) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.33) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.99 ($19.76).

Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

