Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORTX. Wedbush began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $14.20 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative treatments. It dedicated to transform the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.